All you need to know about ace sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Max TV

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is a distinguished BBC-trained Ghanaian journalist and media practitioner who has made significant contributions in the field of sports broadcasting, marketing, branding, and sports administration over the past two decades.



A motivational speaker, life coach, and youth mentor, the 48-year-old is widely hailed for his innovative content on both radio and television.



His unique presentation style, and astute treatment of sports issues locally and globally, make him one of the most respected and sought-after Ghanaian broadcasters.



The widely travelled reporter anchored the award-winning radio sports show BBC Fast Track between 2002 and 2005 in London following stints with UK-based OBE TV and Vox Africa TV.



Yaw has also had his commissioned reports and work aired on CNN, ESPN, Sky Sports, and Channel 4 ranging from Championship Boxing, Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cup, and the Olympic Games.



As a household name and voice talent, Ampofo Ankrah has promoted numerous sports brands including the Ghana Premier Football League, the Ghana Black Stars Diary, Ghana Beach Soccer, Pro Boxing League, Books & Boots Soccer, English Premier League in Ghana, and other sports-related media properties.



At an early age, beyond playing football for fun like most kids in the UK and Ghana, Yaw developed a keen interest in sports, which continued to grow with his cross-education between the two countries evolving over the years.



Inevitably, he entered the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where the seed of sports journalism was sewn firmly onto his media fabric.



His exposure to different media philosophies and schools of work has offered him unique local and global content insights which have become distinct hallmarks of his work over the years.



He went on to further his education at Birkbeck University where he earned a degree in Humanities and Media. He holds multiple diplomas and certificates in media, sports marketing, branding, and communications.



Even before advancing his studies in Ghana and the UK, Ampofo Ankrah's career path had already seen him excel as a budding presenter/writer at Choice FM, Joy FM, TV3, and Metro TV. He gained early recognition for his excellent writing skills as a columnist for the Kotoko Express and was later employed by other top media outlets in Ghana including Global Media Alliance.



As a sports journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has covered numerous high-profile sports events and interviewed several sports icons, including former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Lennox Lewis, former England captain David Beckham, African football greats Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Emmanuel Adebayor, Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, as well as world sprint legends Asafa Powell and Usain Bolt.



Apart from his work as a journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is also a media influencer who has initiated many programs beyond radio and television such as the MTN Soccer Academy with Metro TV and the FIFA 1Goal Project for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



As a voice-over artist, he continues to mentor budding young talents in the media industry. He is also the Founder and first President (current) of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association, where he currently provides expert insight into the social and economic benefits of investing in coastal development through sanitation awareness, sports, and education.



In 2011, his Beach Soccer communities development sponsorship initiative resulted in a landmark partnership with Ghanaian indigenous financial institution CalBank which is still ongoing after twelve years.



Yaw has received several awards for his contributions to the field of sports journalism, including the People's Choice Awards, National Students Awards, and several Best Sports Journalist citations; the most recent being a recipient of the Tecno Legends Awards in June 2023.



Overall, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is a respected sports journalist and media personality who has made a significant impact in the field. His dedication to excellence and professionalism has earned him the admiration of fellow journalists and as well as sports enthusiasts.



He is currently the Head of Sports at iMax Media Group, where he anchors the live broadcast of the Ghana Premier League on StarTimes and Max TV, as well as "GPL Headquarters," a flagship football programme focusing on Ghana football. He is co-founder of the Africa Media Channel and Communications Manager for UK-based Ghananain boxer Freezy Macbones.