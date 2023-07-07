All you need to know about Zion Suzuki: The Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper set to join Man United

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki from Japan side Urawa Red Diamonds.



Reports by Japanese outlet Sponichi claim the Red Devils have tabled £5 million for the services of Suzuki.



If the deal materializes, the young shot-stopper would become the most expensive signing in the history of the Japanese top-flight league.



According to Sponichi, Manchester United have had Suzuki on their radar since 2017 and have been tracking his progress from the youth level.



The transfer news has raised a lot of eyebrows because the talented goalkeeper is relatively unknown in Europe.



Here is all you need to know about Zion Suzuki



Place of birth



Suzuki was born on August 19, 2002, in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the United States of America to a Ghanaian Ewe father and Japanese mother.



Youth career



Zion Suzuki started his goalkeeping career in 2013 at the Japanese side, Urawa Red Diamonds.



He gained promotion to the first team in 2021, playing 6 matches in the Japanese J1 league.



Professional career at Urawa Reds



Suzuki after securing promotion to the Urawa first team, made his debut in May, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 home win against Vegalta Sendai.



He has gone on to keep 10 more clean sheets in 28 matches in the process.



Japanese National team



Suzuki is a multi-national who could play for Japan, Ghana, or the USA. He has gone through the ranks of the Japanese youth team but is yet to make an appearance in the senior national team.



Suzuki made his Japanese youth debut in 2016 for the Japan U15 team. He has since played for the U16, U17, U18 and now the U21.



He was a member U21 squad that finished third at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup. He played six matches in the tournament and kept four clean sheets.





