All you need to know about Ghana vs Central African Republic

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars will lock horns with Central African Republic(CAR) in a highly anticipated game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as both teams wrap up their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana hosts the Wild Beasts on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.



Ghanaians, the away side fans, as well as neutrals anticipate a highly intense game given that qualification is at stake for both sides.



Therefore, it is paramount to know all there is to know about the two sides ahead of the game on Thursday.



Head-to-head



The two countries have met once, which ended in a one-all draw at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola.



Ghana will eye their first win against the Wild Beasts while the latter will be eyeing an upset.



Ghana



Ghana is ranked 60th on the FIFA World Ranking



Ghana 3-0 Madagascar



Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 1-0 Angola



Angola 1-1 Ghana



Madagascar 0-0 Ghana





The Black Stars lead the table with 9 points and are just a win or draw away from booking a spot in the 2023 AFCON.





Central Africa Republic



FIFA ranking: 126



Results in the qualifiers



Angola 2-1 Central African Republic



Madagascar 0-3 Central African Republic



Central African Republic 2-0 Madagascar



Central African Republic 1-2 Angola



Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana



They are third on the table with 7 seven points.



