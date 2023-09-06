You are here: HomeSports2023 09 06Article 1838942

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All you need to know about Ghana vs Central African Republic



The Black Stars will lock horns with Central African Republic(CAR) in a highly anticipated game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as both teams wrap up their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana hosts the Wild Beasts on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.

Ghanaians, the away side fans, as well as neutrals anticipate a highly intense game given that qualification is at stake for both sides.

Therefore, it is paramount to know all there is to know about the two sides ahead of the game on Thursday.

Head-to-head

The two countries have met once, which ended in a one-all draw at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola.

Ghana will eye their first win against the Wild Beasts while the latter will be eyeing an upset.

Ghana

Ghana is ranked 60th on the FIFA World Ranking

Ghana 3-0 Madagascar

Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana

Ghana 1-0 Angola

Angola 1-1 Ghana

Madagascar 0-0 Ghana


The Black Stars lead the table with 9 points and are just a win or draw away from booking a spot in the 2023 AFCON.


Central Africa Republic

FIFA ranking: 126

Results in the qualifiers

Angola 2-1 Central African Republic

Madagascar 0-3 Central African Republic

Central African Republic 2-0 Madagascar

Central African Republic 1-2 Angola

Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana

They are third on the table with 7 seven points.

EE/KPE


