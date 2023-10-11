All you need to know about Black Stars debutant Jerome Opoku

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-born Ghanaian Jerome Opoku has been handed a late call-up to join the Black Stars in the United States ahead of their friendlies against the USA and Mexico slated for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October, 2023 respectively in the US.



Jerome Opoku, together with Kingsley Schindler and Stephan Ambrosius are the three players called to replace Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Osman Bukari.



Jerome Opoku is 6’5 center back, who can also play left back., very good on the ball and can also get stuck in defensively.



Opoku,24, started his career with the youth side of Fulham from 2009 to 2019 before earning his senior call-up in 2019.



However, between 2019 to 2022, Jerome Opoku did not feature for Fulham and was loaned out to League One side Accrington Stanley in September 2009 in order to gain first team experience.



During his year loan spell with Accrington, Jerome Opoku made 21 appearances between 2019 to2020.



In September 2020, Opoku joined League outfit Plymouth Argyle for his second loan spell until January, where he scored a goal in 33 games to end his year deal.



Opoku was loaned out again in July 2021 to Danish Superliga KlubVejle Bold klub for the entire 2021–22 season.



After ending his three-year contract with Fulham, Opoku joined Portuguese Primeira Lig side Arouca on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal in July 2022.



Following his exploits for the Portuguese side in his debut campaign, Jerome Opoku was handed a year contract extension until 2026.



He is currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig- where he is averaging 3 interceptions per game and 2.5 tackles per game.



Opoku fetched his first goal for Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday, October 7 in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep.



Jerome Opoku is eligible to represent either England or Ghana but chose the root of his parents who are Ghanaians.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards











LSN/NOQ