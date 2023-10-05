All you need to know about 2023 Ghana Football Association election

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to hold its Extraordinary Congress on October 5th at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.



The Congress, scheduled to commence at 9 a.m., will witness the endorsement of Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for a second term as GFA President.



Kurt Okraku, the incumbent GFA President, is running unopposed following a ruling by the Appeals Committee, which upheld the disqualification of George Afriyie, his only contender.



Kurt Okraku secured his initial term as GFA President in October 2019, beating George Afriyie.



He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who stepped down after a prolonged tenure marked by allegations of corruption, brought to light through an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The Congress will not only vote Kurt Okraku but also elect Executives to oversee GFA affairs for the next four years.



In addition to the Presidential position, delegates will choose five representatives for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) for the Executive Council.



The DOL candidates include Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Nobel Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababi.



For the GPL positions, ten candidates, including Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong, Anthony Kwesi Aubynn, Ransford Anertey Abbey, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Kwabena Ackah, James Kwasi Appiah, Elloeny Amande, and Raphael Yawiah Gyambrah, will vie for the five available roles. Dr. Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah is running uncontested for the Women’s Football representative on the Executive Council.



The electoral process will extend across ten regions, where regional delegates are set to elect their respective Chairmen, with two Chairmen subsequently joining the Executive Council. Samuel Aboabire, Simon Ehomah, Linford Boadu Asamoah, and Mahamadu Abu-Hassan are running uncontested as Chairmen for Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, and Northern regions.



Daniel Agbogah, Yahaya Sadugu Daudi, and Agyemang Osei Tutu are also running uncontested as Chairmen for the Volta, Upper West, and Ashanti regions, respectively.



In the Central region, Robert Otieku Duncan and Abdul Hayye Yartey are competing for the role of Central FA Chairman, while the Brong Ahafo FA Chairman position is being contested by Dickson Kyere-Duah, Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, and Meshack Asante Ameyaw.



Salifu Shaibu Zida and Abel Alonort Asoogo are running for the role of Upper East region FA Chairman.



Observers from FIFA, including Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa, Silmara Sousa, FIFA Development Program Coordinator, and Mr. Ahmed Harraz, FIFA Member Associations Africa representative, are expected to attend the event in Tamale.



