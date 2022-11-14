All the negativity around the Black Stars must stop, let’s be positive - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, has called for positivity and support after the Black Stars squad announcement ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Kurt Okraku sitting alongside Ghana Football Association officials and Black Stars coach Otto Addo officially announced Ghana's final squad for the tournament today.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu are all out of the squad due to injuries.



Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil have been left out for various reasons.



Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said:



“This is the Black Stars and only 26 players had the opportunity to be called. Let us support the team and the technical team. As I have said, only 26 players will have to be in Qatar and not 26 million players,” said the FA boss.



“All the negativity around the Black Stars team, must stop. Let’s be positive. Let’s rally around the flag and let’s make our dear nation great and strong,”



There are also debut call-ups for Rens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed, Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, and Brugge attacker Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.



