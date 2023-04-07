All seven remaining matches will be like Cup finals for Reading FC – Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Andy Yiadom has admonished his teammates at Reading FC to put up a fight to end the 2022/23 English Championship season on a good note.



The club has been deducted six points over a breach of the English Football League’s financial rules.



Due to this, the club is now 20th on the Championship table and is threatened by relegation.



Despite the setback, Andy Yiadom is confident good things will happen for Reading FC.



He believes the seven remaining matches will be played as Cup Finals to ensure his team escapes relegation.



"It’s seven cup finals. That’s what our mindset is and all we’re thinking about- taking each game as it comes and trying to win and get points on the table. Wearing the armband and being skipper, I always feel that pressure on me. It’s good, it’s what I live for. I’m going to do everything in my might to keep this team up,” Andy Yiadom said in an interview ahead of the weekend.



The Ghana defender added, "Keep sticking with us. We’ve been here before and keep sticking with us. Seven cup finals- let’s go to war."



On Friday, Reading FC will take on Birmingham City. The team is hoping to pick all three points to climb further away from the relegation zone.