All set for Isaac Dogboe vs Robeisy Ramirez world title fight on April 1

Boxing News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the WBO featherweight world title bout between Ghana’s Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe versus Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist, Robeisy ‘El Tren’ Ramírez on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.



The two boxers will square off for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title which could make Isaac Dogboe the third Ghanaian boxer to become a two-time World champion or Ramírez win his first world title since turning professional.



The two are fighting for a title which was recently vacated by Emanuel Navarrete, who moved up to 130. Dogboe lost twice to Navarrete but bounced back to win the last four fights to earn another shot at becoming a world champion.



Robeisy Ramirez on the other hand is a southpaw who is a very tough nut to crack. Since turning professional in 2019, the Cuban has only lost one fight which was his debut but has on to win his last 11 bouts.



The 29-year-old who has a record of seven knockout wins has consecutively knocked out his opponents in his last three bouts.



As Ghana’s former world champion, Dogboe comes into this fight as relatively the youngest yet most experienced. At age 28 has fought 26 bouts and lost just two which were all against Navarrete. Dogboe who is more inclined to the orthodox style has won 15 of his 24 via knockouts.



On Saturday, April 1 when Dogboe takes on Ramirez he will only fight to become a two-time world champion but also end Ghana’s six-year for another world title.



JNA/KPE