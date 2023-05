All set for African Open Powerlifting Championship in Accra

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The finest powerlifters from Africa would compete for major honours at the maiden African open powerlifting championship set to take place in Accra on July 29, 2023.



Powerlifters across various weight categories would converge in the capital of Ghana, Accra, for bragging rights to be named among the continent's strongest.



A cash prize of more than $2000 has been set aside for the winners of the competition, among the medals and certificates to be received.



Speaking ahead of the championship, Van Calebs, the lead organizer for the championship, said the show would be the first of its kind in Africa.



He noted that competition seeks to pave the way for African powerlifters to compete with their peers from other countries while improving their skills in the sport.



"We want to take bodybuilding to the next level. I believe that the sport has a lot to offer the country, and it is the responsibility of people like me to take the initiative and introduce programs that will develop.



"This is our first major event of the year, and I promise you that it will be epic, and I will use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to come on board and help grow the sport," he said.



He further noted that the competition was open to all categories of bodybuilders, regardless of their association with other competition bodies.



The upcoming competition would see competitors battle in events including squats, bench presses, and deadlifts, with seasoned African umpires overseeing the event.