All set for 7th Captain One Golf Championship

Golf News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: Ken Odeng Adade, Contributor

The 2024 edition of the Captain Charity Invitational Golf Championship is set for January 26-28 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.



The three-day event, which would be the seventh edition would see over 100 golfers across the country competing for very attractive prizes ranging from cash vouchers, trophies as well as medals.



With huge focus of the Captain One Kid's Project, geared towards training children from deprived areas to become golfers, this year's event would also see the Kid's Championship for the third consecutive time which would be played on Friday.



Several children from the Safe Child Advocacy Care Home in Kumasi, Mama Love Foundation at Obuasi, and the Angel of Hope Orphanage Care Home at Tarkwa as well as other groups and individuals would participate in the competition.



After the Kid's event, the professional and amateur golfers would take the center stage on Saturday for the ultimate championship and giant trophy at stake.



They would be up to challenge last year's Craig Tandoh who dethroned the 2023 winner James Akwaboah for the bragging rights.



Tandoh, pulled a huge surprise last year and would be determined to maintain his trophy and stake a claim as one of the best golfers in the country.



The main event would be held on Saturday and Sunday where distinguished golfers would be presented with their prizes.



Speaking ahead of the event, President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said he was pleased that the event would be held for the seventh consecutive time in the country.



"I am most excited about the Kid's event which is becoming part of our annual championships as we endeavour to give hope to people in deprived communities," he stated.



The society he said, had been committed to the development of golf by engaging young people especially females and that had been growing very fast in recent years.



He added that, the last Monthly Medal ahead of the championship was held in Tema on Sunday to set the stage for the main event for the coming weekend.



He urged golfers to register and troop to the Royal Golf Club for a memorable and competitive experience geared towards impacting on the lives of deprived children across the country.



He expressed appreciation to sponsors including, Servaco PPS, Kinkubi Solutions, RK Cliste, Flo Polo Designs, Run on Time Engineering, PEEW-Williams Engineering Services, Smart Procurement and Logistics, SK Logistics and Constructions, Royal Golf Club, and Mosak Photography for their support.