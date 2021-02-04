Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

All my players deserved to be ‘Man of the Match’ after WAFA victory- Dreams FC coach

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric has praised the performance of his players in the 3-0 victory over WAFA, insisting they all deserved to be ‘Man of the Match.’



The ‘Still Believe’ lads extended their unbeaten run to six games with a comfortable win against the Academy boys.



Issah Ibrahim who netted a brace was adjudged Man of the match at the end of the game.



“Amazing feeling, the results 3-0 is a nice result,” he told Dreams FC media. “WAFA is good in Ghana football and the win is an amazing feeling for me,” he added.



“It will help us go up on the table and to help my players get confidence and for as a coach to continue my work,” noted the Serbian trainer.



Vladislav Viric was proud of the performance of his players heaping praises on them.



“My impression, for example after the game they came to me asking who is going to be a man of the match and I didn’t know which player to say."



“Because all of them were today amazing, they deserved to be Man of the Match."



“As a coach, if you ask me who is a man of the match and I can’t tell it makes me proud,” he concluded.