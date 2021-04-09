All lives matter - Emmanuel Frimpong speaks against racism

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Retired Ghana international, Emmanuel Frimpong has spoken against any form of racism as he insists that all lives matter to him.



The issue of racism and discrimination remains a threat to the growth of football and living in general.



While institutions continue to campaign for an end to the canker, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has stressed that racism is a disease.



“I value all lives, race does not matter. All Lives Matter. Of course, now there is reason to talk a lot about the lives of blacks. Things happen that are unfair to us,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with Sport24.



Emmanuel Frimpong continued, “For me, racism is a disease. If a person is a racist, it is impossible to suggest something to him. I don't understand why people insult others because of their skin colour. I don't see the difference between black, white, yellow.”



Meanwhile, the ex-Arsenal midfielder has rubbished allegations that Russians are racists.



According to the former Ufa and Arsenal Tula player, Russians are very nice people.