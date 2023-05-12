All is not lost; Kotoko can still become a top African club – Kojo Bonsu

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu is confident that Asante Kotoko can take its place as one of the best clubs on the African continent.



According to the flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, managers of the Porcupine Warriors must emulate other clubs and invest massively.



“We need to focus on building a solid football Academy just as many clubs across the world have done. We need to build the team well, and you need dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money to develop the team,” Kojo Bonsu said.



The politician and businessman strongly believe that Asante Kotoko can still do things right to match up with Al Ahly and the other top clubs on the continent.



“We can turn things around, just as Al Alhy has done, Kotoko has the numbers but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standards. We need to take a step back and do proper research to resolve it. Consistency in the playing team is also important.



“Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, it will be important to bite the bullet for a better future. Kotoko must rise again,” Kojo Bonsu stressed.