All clubs to honour May 9 Stadium disaster victims

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has instructed all premier, division one, and women’s league clubs to observe a minute of silence before kick-off of all league games this weekend.



The instruction is in line with the commemoration of the May 9, 2001, Accra Sports Stadium disaster, that took the lives of over 120 football fans due to stampede.



A statement from the GFA said, all the clubs must also wear black armbands in honour of the football fans who lost their lives in the stadium disaster.



It said, as part of activities marking 20 years’ anniversary of the tragic disaster, a commemorative event would be held at the forecourt of the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 9.



The event themed, “Never Again- Say No to Hooliganism”, would be attended by the Minister of Youth & Sports Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi, GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku and top officials from the Ghana Football Association.



The commemorative event will commence at 8 am on Sunday.



