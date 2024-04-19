All Regional Games begin nationwide torch relay to champion grassroots sports revival

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: All Regional Games

The All Regional Games commenced its nationwide journey, aiming to reinvigorate grassroots sports through a grand Torch Relay ceremony reminiscent of the Olympic Games.



Taking place on Thursday, April 16th, at the Independence Square in Accra, the ceremony initiated a nationwide movement dedicated to reigniting the essence of sportsmanship and athleticism throughout the country.



The ceremonial torch was lit by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Honorable Dadzie Numekevor, alongside celebrated football icons Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan. This symbolic act signifies the start of an inspiring expedition to foster and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level.



A city-wide float procession traversed Accra's streets, carrying the illuminated torch to notable landmarks, effectively raising awareness for the upcoming All Regional Games. The participation of esteemed torchbearers, including Paraathlete (Name), boxing legend Braima Kamoko (Bukom Banku), ex-Black Stars players Agyemang Badu, Samuel Inkoom, Kwadwo Asamoah, and the illustrious Gyan brothers, Asamoah and Baffour, heightened the fervor and excitement surrounding the event.



The All Regional Games aims to journey through all 16 Regions of the nation, scouting for promising athletes across eight sporting disciplines, including Soccer, Athletics, Boxing, Tennis, Basketball, Arm Wrestling, Volleyball, and Table Tennis. This holistic approach underscores the All Regional Games' dedication to nurturing talent development and sports excellence at every level.



Set for June 8th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the main launch of the All Regional Games sports festival promises to be a spectacular showcase of athletic prowess and community spirit.



For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alfred - 057519774