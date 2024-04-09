All Regional Games: Maiden edition of Asamoah Gyan’s tournament to kick off in November

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The inaugural edition of the All Regional Games will be held in November 2024, organizers of the competition have revealed.



The launch of the competition, which took place on Tuesday, April 9, had some ex-players like Stephen Appiah, Agyemang Badu, John Paintsil, Fatau Dauda and many others present.



Addressing the gathering, former Black Stars captain and ambassador for the event, Asamoah Gyan, expressed his confidence of the competition’s potential to unearth talented athletes for the nation.



He emphasized the importance of making the All Regional Games a lasting institution that will benefit future generations across various sports disciplines.



He said “Let’s make All Regional Games a successful one. Let’s make it an institute. Let’s make it something that the next generation will benefit from. We want to make sure that all the sports disciplines can also benefit. So, in the future when we go to the Olympic Games, it won’t depend only on football.”



The All Regional Games will feature competitions in nine sporting disciplines namely; football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, boxing, e-sports, and arm-wrestling.



A regional tour is scheduled to commence on April 16 with trials set for June to identify their top sportsmen and women aged between 18 to 23 years old, who will subsequently represent their regions in the competition.



