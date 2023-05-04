All Ghana Premier League teams have average players; no quality - Coach Kuuku Dadzie

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian tactician, Coach Kuuku Dadzie has expressed concern about the lack of quality players in the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, the teams competing in the Ghanaian top-flight league at the moment do not have gifted players who can be classified as quality.



He believes that this is one area that has affected the local league.



“Football is about players, and we mean quality ones. Personally for me, in Ghana all the Premier League teams have average players, there are no clear differences in their qualities which is why we see the league to be tight and competitive with close gaps in the point build-up.



“The qualities are the same and spread across, Kotoko and Hearts are not ahead in terms of squad quality. This account for why they are not dominating again,” Coach Kuuku Dadzie argued.



The gaffer continued, “During my playing days, there was quality in our play, we could beat you with ease. Also, we had gifted players, I am the best center-back Ghana has ever had because I was gifted. Mohammed Polo, Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele and the rest were all gifted but we don't see such players in our country in recent times.”



This view has been shared by several people this season.



Clubs in the top-flight division must now sit up and recruit quality players for the 2023/24 football season.