Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

All Bechem United players test negative for coronavirus

Bechem United FC

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United conducted Coronavirus tests for their players and the coaching staff and no one returned positive for the infection.



The Ghanaian top-flight conducted test for the playing body on Friday, September, 25 as part of their plans for the start of new season.



And with all players and coaches cleared, they have started training, the club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Kwasi Darlington revealed.



"No positive result was recorded from our test, we have since resumed training but with 4 more players to join. We are preparing seriously for the league,” Nana Kwasi Darlington told Oyerepa FM.



The Ghana Premier League will start in November after the ban on football was lifted after more than six months by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Bechem United is determined to make a huge impact in the 2020/21 season.

