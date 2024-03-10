All African Games: How 'dumsor' hit Cape Coast Stadium during Ghana vs Ethiopia game

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cape Coast Stadium lost power supply during a match between the Black Princesses of Ghana and their Ethiopian counterparts on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



The stadium, which is hosting some activities in the ongoing All African Games, was left without power for over 20 minutes.



According to sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, the power went out almost 36 minutes into the match.



“The lights have gone out inside the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, 36 minutes into Ghana vs Ethiopia. Lights not back yet after almost 20 minutes of waiting. Waiting continues! This is unacceptable,” he posted on X.



While power was later restored for the game to continue, the journalist reported that the stadium experienced yet another power cut right before halftime, prompting the referee to end the game.



“Lights went off again on the stroke of half time, so ref just ended it with some minutes still left of additional time.



“But lights are back on again, as the players emerge for the start of the second half,” he updated his followers.



The government of Ghana spent $195 million on infrastructure alone for the games taking place between March 8, 2024 and March 23, 2024.



In addition to the expenditure on infrastructure, the government is reported to have allocated an additional $48 million to operational expenses for the games.



However, critics have raised concerns over the poor organisation of the games.



The match between the Black Princesses and Ethiopia ended in a 1-0 win for the Ghanaians.





