All Africa Games expenditure: We only made $47m estimate, not budget – Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Contrary to allegations made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that the government has budgeted in excess of GH₵600 million operational cost for the All Africa Games, the Minister for Youth and Sports says that is factually incorrect.



The 13th All Africa Games kicks off in Accra on 8th March with over 13,000 participants from 54 countries competing in 29 disciplines at 9 venues.



Providing update on preparations and progress at a press briefing in Accra, the Minister for Youth and Sport Mustapha Ussif said only $47.7 million has been estimated for approval.



"I have given you the budget for the entire games. Once we are done, we will come and give you the actuals. These are all estimates, it is important for me to put that across. I cannot come here and be giving you …I’m spending one cedi here, three cedis there. That’s not what I am here for. I have given you the areas that we are going to spend and I can assure you and the public that every single cedi is going to be accounted for, and there will be value for money.’‘



Meanwhile, as Ghana presents 36 athletes for the All Africa Games, the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif said his outfit has determined how much will be paid to athletes for winning gold medals.



”…Oh yes, it is very important. How much we are going tp pay for gold, silver and silver medal. I have not disclosed that….It has been determined but we will disclose that once we finish the consultation but it has been determined and it is very motivating,”