Aliou Cisse extends Senegal contract for two more years

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Senegal national team, Aliou Cisse, has recently signed a contract extension for an additional 2 years, continuing his tenure that began in March 2015.



This extension means that by the end of his new contract in 2026, Cisse will have led the Teranga Lions for a total of 11 years.



Taking over from Alain Giresse in 2015 after a disappointing AFCON campaign, Cisse has since guided Senegal to qualify for the last two FIFA World Cups. His current objective is to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup hosted in USA-Canada-Mexico.



A former player for Senegal, Cisse has also had success in the AFCON, finishing as runner-up in 2019 and securing Senegal's first AFCON trophy in 2021 by defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout.



Despite a recent setback at the 2023 AFCON where Senegal lost to Ivory Coast in the Round of 16, the 47-year-old's contract renewal reflects confidence in his leadership and abilities.