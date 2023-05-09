Alidu Seidu urges Ghanaians to support Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has urged Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League.



In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association's social media handles, the Black Stars right-back threw his weight behind the domestic top flight, urging Ghanaians to patronize the league.



“Hello guys, this is Alidu Seidu, Clermont Foot and Ghana national team player. Ghana Premier League, let’s support our own and let bring back the love”



Seidu's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is seen as a boost for the domestic competition, which has struggled to attract significant attention in recent years.



The defender has been impressive for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1, featuring 24 times for the club.



The right-back was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He featured two times at the tournament for the West African powerhouse.



Meanwhile, Seidu did not take part in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers when Ghana played Angola in March due to injury.