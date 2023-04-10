Alidu Seidu suffers fresh injury in Clermont Foot's away win at Troyes

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu sustained a fresh injury over the weekend.



The promising right-back suffered the injury in Clermont Foot's away victory over ES Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.



Seidu was forced out of Clermont Foot's important away win with an injury in the 88th minute which got him replaced by Florent Ogier.



The 22-year-old returned to action recently against AC Ajaccio after spending almost six weeks in the treatment room with a knee injury.



He is expected to be examined today to determine the extent of the injury.



The earlier injury forced him out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualification back-to-back games against Angola last month.



Seidu has made 23 appearances for Clermont Foot across all competitions this season so far.



Seidu has capped six times for the senior national team of Ghana since making his debut against Japan in an international friendly last year.



He was a member of Black Stars' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.