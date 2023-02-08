Alidu Seidu successfully undergoes surgery on his meniscus injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has successfully undergone surgery following a meniscus injury he suffered in a League One match.



The defender got injured in Clermont Foot’s game against Lille in the French League last weekend.



On Tuesday, February 7 the club reported that the 22-year-old would have to undergo surgery after careful examination.



The Ghanaian managed to come out successfully from the operation he underwent at the hospital.



The right back is expected to be out of action for the next one month as he recovers from his injury.



Alidu Seidu who was one of the defenders for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be a doubt for Ghana’s game against Angola in March 2023.



JNA/KPE