Alidu Seidu reveals how he joined JMG Academy at age 11

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has revealed how he enrolled into the JMG Academy at the tender age of 11, where his professional football career took off.



The now 23-year-old revealed he was scouted by the academy through a trial that was held in his neighborhood and he was lucky to be selected.



The academy operates in selected African countries and started its operations in Ghana in 2008.



Alidu transitioned from the JMG Academy to the Clermont Foot youth team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later.



“The academy organized a training camp in my neighborhood, Kumasi, to recruit children for its training center,” he told the French Ligue 1 in an interview.



“I was recruited, and I went to the academy. When I arrived, I had to take a test to confirm if I could stay, and I did well, so I was officially admitted.”



Alidu Seidu has now become a key figure for Clermont Foot and also playing at the 2022 World Cup.