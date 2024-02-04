Alidu Seidu makes debut for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 victory

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu marked a memorable debut for Stade Rennais in their Ligue 1 victory against Montpellier on Saturday.



The 23-year-old, who recently sealed a move from Clermont Foot, started the game on the bench but made an appearance coming on in stoppage time to help Rennais secure a 2-1 victory at home.



Seidu's debut for Stade Rennais comes just days after finalising his transfer to the Red and Black on a four-and-a-half-year deal during the winter transfer window. The JMG Academy product replaced Enzo Le Fee late in the match.



Having been in impressive form since his move to Europe in 2019, Seidu played a vital role in helping Clermont Foot secure promotion to Ligue 1. His standout performances in the French top division caught the attention of Stade Rennais, leading to his recent transfer.



In the current season, Seidu has already made 14 appearances in the league and contributed with an assist, demonstrating his impact on the defensive end as well as in attacking plays.



He was part of Ghana's squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, making a single appearance as the Black Stars faced an early exit from the tournament.



As Seidu continues to adapt to his new club, Stade Rennais fans are eager to witness more stellar performances from the talented Ghanaian, whose debut has already left a positive impression on the team's supporters.