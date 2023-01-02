Alidu Seidu helps Clermont Foot earn 1-0 win over Lyon

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont Foot on Sunday afternoon and helped the team to stun Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.



The defender started at right-back and sealed that side of his team’s defense for most parts of the encounter.



In a game where Olympic Lyon dominated, the team could have had a few goals in the first half but the attackers were not clinical enough.



After recess, it was more of the same as Lyon enjoyed the Lion’s share of possession.



However, thanks to the strong defense of the away team, the hosts could not find the back of the net.



Courtesy of a penalty kick awarded to Clermont Foot, the visitors run away with a maximum three points.



Key man Muhammed Cham accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and converted to give Clermont Foot the advantage.



During the narrow win, Alidu Seidu played every minute for Clermont Foot.