You are here: HomeSports2021 05 20Article 1265884

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alidu Seidu glitters as Clermont Foot secure Ligue 1 promotion

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alidu Seidu Alidu Seidu

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has helped Clermont Foot secure a ticket to the French top-flight.

Clermont Foot were sitting in 2nd place prior to their final game of the season against SM Caen.

The Auvergne-based club were humbled 2-1 by their opponents but picked the final automatic ticket to the French Ligue 1 following Toulouse’s 3-3 draw at Dunkerque.

Clermont Foot qualified with 72 points - five points adrift of table-toppers Troyes - after 38 matches.

Ghanaian centre-back Alidu Seidu played a major part in the side’s triumph.

The 20-year-old joined the club from the JMG Academy in 2019.

He clocked 22 appearances for the side this term.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment