Ali Maradona calls for unity between Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kwame Kyei

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: happghana.com

Former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ali Maradona, has counselled the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and the board chairman of Kotoko board, Dr. Kwame Kyei to resolve any dispute between them and work for the betterment of the club.



The controversial administrator, Ali Maradona was speaking in an interview on Happy FM on the latest issues within the 23-time Ghanaian champions(Asante Kotoko).



“I would applaud the current CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah for strengthening the brand of Asante Kotoko, he has done well with that though there are still a few things that need to be sorted at the club.



“I would also plead that whatever the issue may be, between club CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and the club’s board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, should be resolved and they should work together for the betterment of the club”.



“My investigations have also proved that some media houses are trying to incite the two against each other and this isn’t healthy so I would advise they refrain from such reportage”, he added.



Ali Maradona also urged the current board of Asante Kotoko to do the needful if they want to win the supporters back into the stadium.