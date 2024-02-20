Ali Jarrah receives equipment support from GFA for goalkeepers’ academy

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association has presented footballs and cash to Ali Jarrah as support for his goalkeeper's academy.



Ali Jarrah, a former Ghana goalkeeper who got paralyzed in September 1993, has set up an academy in Accra to train goalkeepers in his bid to give back to society.



‘’This is our small contribution to you and we feel it will help urge you to do more. We know a great deal of effort has gone into putting this academy together so giving you a token of support is a step in the right direction’’ General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) said.



Jarrah who featured for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Starlets has been described by connoisseurs as one of Ghana’s finest goalkeepers of all time.