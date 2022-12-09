Ali Jarah promises to support next Black Stars coach

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Ali Jarah says he's ready to support whoever is appointed as the Black Stars’ head coach following the exit of Otto Addo.



The Borussia Dortmund talent coach is expected to vacate his position as Ghana coach when his short-term contract expires at the end of December.



Black Stars crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing bottom of Group H with three points.



"They knew definitely after the tournament Otto Addo will be out so let’s hope and pray for them to choose the best for the national team."



"We have the technical directorship, we have three backups over there, and they can pick one out of them to continue the job," Ali Jarah said as quoted by Citi Sports.



"I am a Ghanaian, whoever comes I will support. The only thing is we support for the national team to win trophies, that’s my prayer."



Coach Otto Addo led qualified the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals but exited at the group stage following two defeats and one win.