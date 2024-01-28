Alhassan Wakaso sees red in Portugal

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso was sent off when his outfit, Leixoes SC succumbed to a defeat against Santa Clara in the Portuguese second-tier league on Sunday.



The 32-year-old Ghanaian player was cautioned before the end of the first half of the much-anticipated encounter.



Wakaso received a straight red card in the game as his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Santa Clara. He was given the marching orders in the 33rd-minute mark.



The home team shot into the lead through Vinicius Lopes in the 27th-minute mark as they went to recess with the advantage.



In a spirited performance, Santa Clara doubled their lead to seal victory in the 69th minute through Safira, who scored from the spot.



Wakaso joined Leixoes in January 2023 and has since made eleven appearances in the Portuguese second-tier league.



His current contract is expected to elapse in June 2024.