Sports News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Alhaji Yakubu to be buried today

Club president of Berekum Arsenals FC, the late Alhaji Yakubu Moro

The late Alhaji Yakubu Moro, founder and club president of Berekum Arsenals FC will be buried today, Saturday, October 17.



The Bankroller of the Brong Ahafo based Division One League side passed away on Friday after a short illness.



In line with Islamic practice, Yakubu Moro will be buried today in Berekum.



A GFA delegation led by Executive Council member, Kingsley Osei Bonsu will be at the final funeral rites and burial ceremony.



Under the late Yakubu Moro, Berekum Arsenal gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2000 and stayed on until 2013 where they got relegated.



The Berekum club also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006 where they were eliminated in the second round by Angolan giants Petro Atletico.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.