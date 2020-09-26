Boxing News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Alhaji Inusah predicts victory for Micah against Casimero

Boxing administrator, Alhaji Inusah Sally

Renowned boxing administrator and godfather of Duke Micah, Alhaji Inusah Sally has expressed optimism ahead of the much anticipated Bantamweight world title fight between Duke Micah and John Casimero in the United States.



"I have waited for this period for so long. I thank Allah it's finally here. Duke was in my office a couple of months ago and promised me a special gift of a world title this year. I believe the time is ripe for my boy to add his name to the great champions Ghana has ever produced"-Alhaji posited.



"Duke, remember all my interactions with you one on one and via phone regarding this fight. I had wanted to be at ringside to offer my unflinching support but due to the COVID-19 protocols and other circumstances beyond my control, I have decided to stay at home in Ghana and watch you via television."



The CEO of Enus Company Ltd indicated that all he expects from Micah tonight is for him to be himself, be tactical, vary his game plans and keep his defence guards well covered all the times.



Alhaji Inusah used the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for their support and urged them to continue praying for Duke till the last round of the much-awaited world title fight later tonight.



In conclusion, Alhaji predicted a sweet victory for Duke Micah but was not ready to disclose whether through knock-out or the distance.

