Alhaji Grusah threatens to take protest against Tamale City to the CAS if justice is not delivered

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Alhaji Grusah, the prominent figure in Ghanaian football and owner of King Faisal Football Club, has issued a resolute warning to escalate the player complaint against Tamale City F.C. to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or even the Supreme Court.



Grusah's declaration comes as he seeks justice for what he alleges to be a case of double identity involving a player.



With his unwavering determination, Grusah vows to pursue every avenue available to ensure that the issue is resolved, emphasizing that time is of the essence for the appropriate actions to be taken.



"We wrote to the (Ghana FA) to give us a response they did not give it to us they will present the two players. We have heard that they are saying we don't have locus but hearing say maybe rumours can be true. That is what they are saying some have interest in the case it will reach CAS even here it will go to court I will take it to court," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"Then the team will bring the two players for everyone to see that these are the two players that is the end of the case. You cant sit in your office and say what you like we have seen it before that time the same Prosper was the secretary. They sat down last week Friday we are waiting for the official result because they did it for Nations against Sky FC they took away their points and also deducted another three points so it was six points,"



"It has happened nobody can cheat me we will take it to appeal so that they present the players. We will go for review I won't let it go we will go to CAS we can even take it to the Supreme Court straight then the FA will present the players. I am not saying this to threaten them that the justice of Ghana is supreme more than the rules and regulations at the GFA,"