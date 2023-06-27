Alhaji Grusah risks sanctions from GFA Ethics Committee after radio outburst

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah, is expected to be hauled before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association in the coming days following his furious outburst on radio last week.





The Ethics Committee is averse to key stakeholders in the football ecosystem making spurious and unverified allegations that have the tendency of bringing the game into disrepute.



Among many allegations which are yet to be substantiated, the veteran football administrator called the GFA President to resign.



Alhaji Grunsah alleges that Kurt Okraku later failed to fulfil promises he allegedly made to keep King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.



Grusah, speaking to Luv FM in Kumasi, revealed that Kurt Okraku reached out to him through his friend and former Dreams FC president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe.



He demanded that Kurt resign as GFA president on the premise that the former MTN FA Cup chairman has not chalked any significant feat since becoming president.



"He should resign from Ghana football...What has he done in Ghana football? Kurt Okraku called me to his office, he made Jiji call me, ask him. He said he wanted to help me because I don't have a case and I asked why don't I have a case. Call him and ask him. He gave us a favour at the GFA office, me, him, and Mohammed Jiji. Jiji is a Muslim. Kurt Okralu is a Christian and I am a Muslim. He should let us swear and say the reason why he called me. He did not call me he made Jiji call me."

King Faisal filed a protest against Tamale City for using an unqualified player when Tamale City won 4-0 on match day 30 of the betPawa Premier League.



They had their protest thrown out by the GFA Disciplinary Committee before the filed for an appeal at the Appeals Committee.



The Appeals Committee, on Friday, June 23, 2023, however, affirmed the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, confirming King Faisal’s relegation to the Access Bank Division One League.



The verdict from the Appeals Committee read: “The Appeals Committee has also dismissed King Faisal FC’s appeal against the Disciplinary Committee decision in their protest case against Tamale City FC.”



“Affirming the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, the Appeals Committee charged the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration of player Jireh Kojo Nissi and prosecute all guilty parties.”



“The Appeals Committee also ruled that the 2021/22 Division One League season registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi should be expunged from the records of the GFA since it was later in time to the registration of Isaac Mensah,” it added.

Alhaji Grusah has announced that his club will seek Justice at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.