Alhaji Grusah reacts to King Faisal’s 4-3 defeat to WAFA

Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has reacted to his team's defeat to West Africa Football Academy in matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
The academy boys opened their 2020/21 account with a shaky 4-3 win over King Faisal in Sogakope on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home.
Grusah reacting to their defeat said, “It’s a good game, 50-50, we play, they play and this is football. The third goal is a clear goal, they can do better.”
“Look, they were down by four goals to one and they were able to equalize about three, so it’s a good game” he added.
King Faisal will host defending champions Aduana Stars at home for the match week two fixture.
