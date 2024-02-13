Alhaji Grusah makes fresh allegations about 2022 World Cup monies, promises to expose GFA official

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, has made some fresh allegations relative to the reported 100,000-dollar payment made to members of the Black Stars management committee at the 2022 World Cup.



In an interview with Angel FM on Monday, February 12, 2024, Alhaji Grusah averred that he was asked by a high-ranking member of the FA to refund 50% of the amount he was paid.



Alhaji Grusah, who claims to have records of the said interaction and transaction with the unnamed GFA official, said that he obliged to the directive by the FA official only to realize that he was the only member of the committee who was asked to make such payment.



The owner of King Faisal alleged that he also demanded a repayment of his money after he discovered that he was the only member of the committee who was asked to make the payment.



“They took back a part of the $100,000 they paid me at the 2022 World Cup. I was asked to deposit 50% of that amount into a certain account that belonged to an FA official and I did.



“After payment, I realized that other members of the committee did not pay theirs so I requested a refund of the money. They asked me to come for it at the FA but I objected to it and asked them to deposit it in my account. I have records of everything and I will give it to the media. If they invite me for investigation, everything will come out," he said.



Alhaji Grusah was the first to reveal to the public that management committee members of the Black Stars received $100,000 as an appearance fee for the World Cup which was held in Qatar.



Speaking to Akoma FM in 2023, the football administrator said management members sacrificed a lot, including risking their lives on the flight to Qatar.



“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000," Alhaji Grusah said.



“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?”



He added: “It's just some journalists who are only making noise about this. Although I agree the money was huge, I think we deserved it. A lot could have happened to us, we left our jobs to serve Ghana. If some of us were to stay back, we could have earned more than that from our various jobs, if it's a crime, Ghanaians should come for their money. We took the money because we deserved it."



