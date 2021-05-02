Alhaji Grusah lambasts Kotoko fans

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

President of King Faisal Babies FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has lashed out at supporters of Asante Kotoko – saying they contribute nothing to the development of the club.



The Porcupine Warriors pride themselves as the club with the largest fan base in Ghana but lack some basic structures required of a “big club”.



Kotoko does not have a stadium of their own and are still in the process of completing their training ground.



This season, the Porcupine Warriors have had to make do with two stadiums as their adopted home venues [Accra and Obuasi] due to renovation works ongoing at government-owned Baba Yara Sports Stadium – which has been their home since the inception of the club 85 years ago.



Outspoken bankroller of King Faisal, Grusah believes fans of Kotoko don’t contribute anything toward the development of the club during an interview with Angel Sports.



“Asante Kotoko supporters are the largest in Africa but they contribute nothing to the club,” Grusah said.



Asante Kotoko has been champions of the Ghana Premier League a record 24 times.



The Reds have also won the CAF Champions League twice.