Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Alhaji Grusah elated with performance of King Faisal players

King Faisal Babes Owner, Alhaji Grusah

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has given the players of the team thumps up although he insists they need to work on their goal scoring.



The Kumasi-based club just like last season is struggling to win matches. After playing eight matches in the Ghana Premier League, the team has only recorded one win with the remaining matches ending in three draws and four defeats.



Giving an assessment of his team in an interview with Ashh FM, Alhaji Grusah has given the players a pat on the back.



“My players are not disappointing, they are doing their best,” the experienced football administrator said.



Alhaji Grusah continued, “The little problem is their goal scoring and they’re working on that but let’s not forget most goals scored needs the direction of Allah.



“We are hoping for the best and praying luck turns to our side. But the boys are doing very well”.



Up next for King Faisal, the team will host Elmina Sharks this weekend in what will be a matchday nine encounter in the Ghana Premier League.