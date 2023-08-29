Alhaji Grusah chases ex-King Faisal CEO George Amoako to return car, other properties

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The bankroller and owner of King Faial Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah has asked the former executive chairman of the club, George Amoako to return all properties of the club in his possession following his departure from the team.



According to Alhaji Grusah, he saw no benefit the club derived from George Amoako; hence he is expected to return the car and other items in his possession.



“I don’t see any benefit I have got from George Amoako apart from risking his life to attend our matches. Right now, he is not part of us because he is sick. I therefore told my team to write a letter to him to thank him for his service”, Grusah said on Kings TV GH Sports.



“We have asked him to return all our properties. Our car and even if our pen is with him, he should bring it back. Our car is with him, he has to bring it back. We have spoken to him and he said he will bring it next week”, Grusah added.





The experienced football administrator joined King Faisal in July 2020 after leaving Asante Kotoko. He left the 'Insha Allah' lads following their relegation from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Grusah and his team have filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) after the Ghana Football Association dismissed their appeal for being relegated to the Division One league at the end of the 2022/23 season.



