Alhaji Grusah calls for fair officiating ahead King Faisal-Eleven Wonders duel this weekend

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grusah has called for fair officiating in their game against Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.



Both teams come into the game with one aim of surviving the drop.



King Faisal for the first time this season moved out of the relegation zone last weekend after a 1-0 win against Elmina Sharks whilst Eleven Wonders dropped into the relegation zone following their 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak.



Grusha is confident his side can beat Eleven Wonders if they are guaranteed fair officiating.



"I am praying that the referees that will officiate our game against Eleven Wonders will be fair,” Alhaji Grusah said in an interview.



“In our game against Eleven Wonders, we are going in for the win. We are planning to pay the winning bonuses on time and also clear the outstanding salaries of the players so they can be motivated to play the game.”



King Faisal is just a point above Eleven Wonders on the league table and victory for either could see them put some daylight between themselves and the sides grappling for survival.