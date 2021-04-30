Alhaji Grunsah believes 'a white coach' can win Ghana the AFCON title

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal president, Alhaji Karim Grunsah says 'a white coach' can win Ghana the Africa Cup of Nations title.



The Black Stars have qualified for a record ninth AFCON tournament in a row and are set to battle other African giants in the continental showpiece scheduled for Cameroon in June 2022.



Ghana defeated host nation Libya to win the tournament in 1982 and since then, they have failed to clinch the title, having been at the finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



"I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy," Grunsah told Kumasi FM.



"I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana needs a white coach because football is managed by a critical thinking person and I know you understand me well."



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked coach CK Akonnor's side to break the 40-year jinx by winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.