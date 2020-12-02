Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Alhaji Akambi should replace Moore as CEO - Hearts Supporters Chief

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse has also tipped Board Member, Alhaji Akambi for the Managing Director job should Frederick Moore resign from his position.



Frederick Moore has begun his annual leave and is expected to back on duty in February 2021.



However, reports in the media indicate that Mr. Moore has left his position and there have been reports that Accra Hearts of Oak will be naming a new Managing Director in the coming days.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Elvis Herman Hesse said Alhaji Akambi is the best person to replace the current MD if he resigns from his position.



“It looks like when any manager lives the club, Alhaji Akambi takes over the administration of the club. From what Sumsum is saying, I will agree with him that Alhaji Akambi should be handed the job.”



“He is one of the most hardworking Board members. He has been in the system for a while, passed through the meal and everything. If we will bring somebody from outside, then Alhaji Akambi should be considered. In my honest opinion he deserves the job,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.