Alhaji Akambi is causing a lot of problems at Hearts of Oak – Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Alhaji Akambi

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has labeled Board Member of the club, Alhaji Akambi as the main problem in the Rainbow club.



Alhaji Akambi has come under a lot of scrutiny from former officials and players of Accra Hearts of Oak for the past months as the problem of the club.



Former talisman, Charles Taylor has been the number critic of Alhaji Akambi in the media space.



He was also accused by Sunsum Busumuru, former Public Relations Officer of the National Chapter Committee (NCC), that Alhaji Akambi took GHC200 bribe from Nkoranza Warriors official he introduced to the club for the transfer of one of Emmanuel Sarkodie but he was cleared from the allegations by a committee instituted by the Board of the club.



Bernard Don Bortey now becomes the latest player to take on Alhaji Akambi saying that “Akambi is too stubborn”.



“The real problem of Accra Hearts of Oak has been Alhaji Akambi. Akambi is too stubborn and I'm speaking the truth. The inability to keep coaches for long is caused by Akambi,” Don Bortey told Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

