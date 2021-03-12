Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Algerian side USM Algers unveil striker Kwame Opoku

Kwame Opoku, Ghanaian footballer

Algerian side USM Algers have officially unveiled Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku.



Opoku sealed his transfer to the Red and Black lads from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



The hardworking sharpshooter put pen to paper on a four-year deal on Thursday.



The deal is reported to be in the region of $500,000.



Opoku joined Asante from second-tier outfit Nkoranza Warriors before the commencement of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The 21-year-old’s eye for goal and hardwork informed Ghana coach Charles Akonnor to extend him an invitation for the Black Stars upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.



He plundered 9 goals in 16 outings for the Porcupine Warriors.