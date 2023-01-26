Algeria deserves to host the next AFCON – Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie believes Algeria is capable of hosting the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



According to the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, Algeria has impressed with the hosting of the 2022 CHAN tournament and deserves an opportunity to host the continent’s biggest football tournament.



Speaking in an interview, he noted that he has picked up lessons which would help Ghana to host a successful tournament in future.



“What I have come to see, when I go home, the report that I will write, given the opportunity to suggest which country should be allowed to host the next AFCON, I would say Algeria. I have been proven wrong,” Evans Opoku Bobie stated.



The Black Galaxies are currently participating in the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



They lost their first match by 3-2 against Madagascar before earning a 3-1 win over Sudan in their final group match.



The Black Galaxies who are led by coach Annor Walker will take on Niger in the quarterfinals of the tournament.







JNA/SARA