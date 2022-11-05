Alfred Schreuder has given me confidence to score as a striker – Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus has lauded Ajax's head coach, Alfred Schreuder, for giving him the confidence to play as a lead striker.



The Ghana striker has been leading the line for the Dutch giants in the ongoing season.



Kudus has been deployed as a lead striker heavily this season and he has responded by scoring four goals in six UEFA Champions League games at the group stage.



The 22-year-old scored a goal and registered an assist in Ajax’s 3-1 win over Rangers and won the Man of the Match Award in the process.



Speaking on his healthy return of goals this season (10 goals in 18 games in all competitions) Kudus talked up Schreuder’s instrumental role stating,



“The coach has given me confidence as a striker and I score," the former FC Nordsjaelland forward told Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf.



That’s what he expects from a striker and that’s also the reason I haven’t played as a shadow striker yet," he added.



Kudus has made a total of 17 appearances for Ajax and has scored nine times in all competitions.



He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar