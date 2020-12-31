Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Alfred Mensah on target for Skenderbeu against Bylis in Albanian top-flight

Alfred Mensah in action for KF Skenderbue

Ghanaian footballer Alfred Mensah was on target for Skenderbeu in their 4-3 win over Bylis in the Albanian top-flight league.



The 21-year-old put his side in the lead in the 23rd minute with the first goal of the game.



The away side got the equalizer a few minutes later from Valentino Murataj.



Harallamb Qaqi increased the lead for Skenderbeu in the 37th minute with the second goal of the game.



Alfred Mensah was instrumental in the game providing two assists to help his side grab the third and fourth goal respectively in the 49th and 76th minutes.



Xhoi Carkanji and Beiji Anthony reduced the deficit for Bylis in the second half in the 56th and 57th minutes respectively.



Skenderbeu is in the drop zone in the Albanian top-flight division with nine points after matchday 12.



Alfred Mensah has made 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign, scored three goals, and registered four assists.





