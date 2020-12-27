Soccer News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Mensah on target but Skenderbeu lose 5-1 in Albanian top-flight

Striker Alfred Mensah

Striker Alfred Mensah scored the consolation goal for his side Skenderbeu in their 5-1 defeat at league leaders Vllaznia Shkoder in the Albanian Super Liga on Sunday.



The 21-year-old registered his goal in the 62nd minute for the visitors at the Stadiumi Loro Boriçi.



Mensah has now got two goals in nine league appearances.



Demir Imeri opened the scoring in the opening minute before Albanian international Ardit Hoxhaj netted four times to it five-nil.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.